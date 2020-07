Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

The Following information is required prior to showing: When replying to this listing, be sure to include this information!

1) How many people would be moving.

2) Employer and net monthly income.

3) Why are you moving.

4) What date are you looking to move.

5) Do you smoke?

6) What type of pets do you have?



3 Bedroom Ranch House, very clean in quiet North East Dixon.

*Glass Top Stove

*Newer Gas Dryer

*Newer HE washer w/o agitator

*Newer Refrigerator

*Newer Dishwasher

*Newer above Microwave

*Eat in Kitchen with laminate floors

*Newer bathtub and shower surround

*Ceiling Fans

*Newer double hung Windows

*1.5 attached garage

*Newer central air

*Newer energy efficient Gas furnace

*Newer Gas energy efficient water heater

*Semi-Private Fenced Yard

*Deck with pergola



No Smoking of any kind

Tenant responsible for all utilities; lawn and landscaping care and snow removal.

$925/mo with $925 deposit - 1 year lease

Minimum required net household monthly income: $2,800 plus a favorable landlord reference if previous address was a rental home. NO evictions or small claims court history.