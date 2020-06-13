29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal Lake

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Carriage Hill of Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
266 CHARLOTTE Court
266 Charlotte Court, Cary, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/2/2020. LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CARY JUST TWO BLOCKS TO METRA TRAIN. THIS END UNIT 2 BEDROOM / 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Results within 10 miles of Crystal Lake
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Crystal Lake, IL

Looking for a good place to live? Well, that’s funny, because Crystal Lake’s motto just so happens to be “A Good Place to Live.” How coincidental! Located in northeastern Illinois, Crystal Lake is a rustic town that’s chock full of history and sweet suburban surroundings. Though the name may be reminiscent of a certain film, for scary movie fans, the city is anything but. The historic downtown district can only be described as quaint and the ability to find a fantastic apartment at a afforda...

We concur; Crystal Lake is a pretty good place to live. Still skeptical? Well take a look at our listings and see for yourself!

In terms of cost of living, Illinois isn’t known as the least expensive state out there, but Crystal Lake does what it can to help those on a budget. When we refer to apartments in Crystal Lake as “inexpensive,” that typically means they fall well below the cost of living in nearby Chicago and other neighboring suburbs. For instance, one-bedroom apartments in Crystal Lake range between $760 and $900. The lower priced one-bedroom places are nothing short of basic, whereas the $900 apartment option will offer everything from a concierge to furnished apartments, tennis courts and complimentary breakfast each morning. Not too shabby for apartment living, eh?

Two bedrooms in the city fall somewhere between $880 and $1200, with the more costly apartments being in a resort style complex such as Skyridge Club, and the less expensive apartments being established, cozy apartment communities. Keep in mind that you don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot in Crystal Lake. A less expensive apartment doesn’t mean a complete lack of amenities, either. In fact, most complexes feature cable, Internet, some paid utilities, views, swimming pools, garages, fireplaces, short-term leases and access to the Metra train.

Regarding deposits, the prices tend to fluctuate between $200 and $500 depending on the apartment size and its community. Surprisingly, newer apartments in Crystal Lake tend to have the least expensive deposits. Bringing pets along will also cost you a sometimes-hefty deposit of about $300 or so. While there are dog restrictions, cats tend to rule the roost here in Crystal Lake. You can often have two cats in every apartment.

We think you’ll agree that life in Crystal Lake is good, if not great. Shopping in the historic downtown district, festivals at the Dole Mansion (mmm… ribs festival), a high quality of outdoor life (50 miles of bike paths, anyone?) and access to the big city atmosphere of Chicago (less than an hour by train) are just a few things this city has in store for you. Use this guide and our clever apartment listings to find your perfect apartment in Crystal Lake, just make sure it’s not Friday the 13th before looking. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Crystal Lake, IL

Finding an apartment in Crystal Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

