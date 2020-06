Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available in mid August! This duplex offers plenty of space with 3 levels. Nice hardwood floors throughout. The 3 bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space. The basement is great for extra storage and include washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen has a large amount of cabinet storage and has a mud room that leads to the back yard and patio area.