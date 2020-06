Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

CARTERVILLE! Beautifully remodeled bungalow available for rent JULY 1. This is a gem! Hardwood floors and built in in the living room, remodeled kitchen, family room. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, approx 2200 sq ft and basically brand new in 2008. Family room with office area and bath could even be a Master bedroom with fireplace. I love the “Southern Living” front porch for rocking chairs and there is a large shaded yard. $1200/mo 1621 S. Division St, Carterville.