Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:14 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Carbondale, IL with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street
703 South Wall Street, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/07/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Newly remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
510-9 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
705-1 S. Poplar St
705 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
636 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip) - 1 mile away from Memorial

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
513-1 S. Ash St
513 S Ash St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1064 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from
Results within 5 miles of Carbondale

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1621 Division Street
1621 South Division Street, Carterville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
CARTERVILLE! Beautifully remodeled bungalow available for rent JULY 1. This is a gem! Hardwood floors and built in in the living room, remodeled kitchen, family room. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, approx 2200 sq ft and basically brand new in 2008.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 Maple St.
1027 Maple Street, Murphysboro, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1027 Maple St. Available 08/01/20 Cute older home in Murphysboro, available August 1! - Look at this 2 bedroom home that has a screened in front porch and dry basement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
Results within 10 miles of Carbondale

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Pine St.
2126 Pine Street, Murphysboro, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom for Rent - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard with a patio and garage! Rent $900/mo + $900 Security Deposit. Please call S.I.
City Guide for Carbondale, IL

"Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Blowing like it's gonna sweep my world away / I'm gonna stop in Carbondale and keep on going / That Duquesne train gonna ride me night and day / You say I'm a gambler, you say I'm a pimp / But I ain't neither one / Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Sounding like she's on a final run." (- Bob Dylan, 'Duquesne Whistle')

Carbondale, Illinois, is a small city that.A number of students migrate from Chicago to Carbondale to attend the university. During the school year, Carbondale essentially becomes a suburb of Chicago. A number of people who attend the university never leave the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carbondale, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carbondale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

