Carbondale, IL
707 E College St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

707 E College St

707 East College Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 East College Street, Carbondale, IL 62901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Avoid Crowded Apt/Dorm Living! Conveniently located 3 blocks from SIU-C campus and only 7 blocks from downtown!

You are going to love this great home! If you don’t want crowded apartment or dorm living, this is your moment! This is a HUGE 1 BR home with lots of updates. The bedroom is a gigantic (20’ x 12’) with a designer walk-in closet. The living room and dining areas are bright, airy and very spacious with attractive trendy flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and includes the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The home has a washer and dryer and includes off-street parking. This home is very conveniently located very near SIU Carbondale and downtown. The total square footage and layout of this 1 BR will amaze you. It is located at a well-lit self-storage facility and some utilities are included with the home. Please watch the video of this spacious 1 BR and drive by the home!

Please email or text us with questions and to request an application. For everyone's protection during the COVID social distancing requirements, we will arrange a tour of the home after your application is approved.

(RLNE5902323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E College St have any available units?
707 E College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carbondale, IL.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 E College St have?
Some of 707 E College St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E College St currently offering any rent specials?
707 E College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E College St pet-friendly?
No, 707 E College St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does 707 E College St offer parking?
Yes, 707 E College St offers parking.
Does 707 E College St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 E College St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E College St have a pool?
No, 707 E College St does not have a pool.
Does 707 E College St have accessible units?
No, 707 E College St does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E College St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 E College St has units with dishwashers.
