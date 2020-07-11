707 E College St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Avoid Crowded Apt/Dorm Living! Conveniently located 3 blocks from SIU-C campus and only 7 blocks from downtown!



You are going to love this great home! If you don’t want crowded apartment or dorm living, this is your moment! This is a HUGE 1 BR home with lots of updates. The bedroom is a gigantic (20’ x 12’) with a designer walk-in closet. The living room and dining areas are bright, airy and very spacious with attractive trendy flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and includes the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The home has a washer and dryer and includes off-street parking. This home is very conveniently located very near SIU Carbondale and downtown. The total square footage and layout of this 1 BR will amaze you. It is located at a well-lit self-storage facility and some utilities are included with the home. Please watch the video of this spacious 1 BR and drive by the home!



Please email or text us with questions and to request an application. For everyone's protection during the COVID social distancing requirements, we will arrange a tour of the home after your application is approved.



(RLNE5902323)