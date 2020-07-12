Apartment List
/
IL
/
calumet park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

228 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calumet Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)
Results within 5 miles of Calumet Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
725 sqft
Located right next to Foster Park, and near Cuffe Elementary School and Perspectives High School of Technology. Recently renovated apartments feature natural wood flooring and community parking.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9545 South Kedzie Avenue
9545 South Kedzie Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
WOW!! WHAT A GORGEOUS GARDEN AREA CONDO, GREAT CURB APPEAL. LOCATED NEAR THE TRAIN STATION AND 95TH AND KEDZIE AVE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15009 Lawndale Avenue
15009 Lawndale Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home. With large living room and full updated kitchen. Basement is unfinished. Enjoy the outdoors with your spacious, fenced in back yard with garage.No evictions or bankruptcies; good credit score required.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.
City Guide for Calumet Park, IL

Chicago, Illinois, is known as the "Candy Capital of the World" and is the place where the world's first skyscraper was built. Not far away, Calumet Park once served as a bootlegging and gambling town for Al Capone, providing a haven for minor crime and revenue for the village.

Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Calumet Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calumet Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Calumet Park 3 BedroomsCalumet Park Apartments with BalconyCalumet Park Apartments with Garage
Calumet Park Apartments with GymCalumet Park Apartments with Parking
Calumet Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCalumet Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, IL
Griffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College