228 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL with parking
Chicago, Illinois, is known as the "Candy Capital of the World" and is the place where the world's first skyscraper was built. Not far away, Calumet Park once served as a bootlegging and gambling town for Al Capone, providing a haven for minor crime and revenue for the village.
Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calumet Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.