3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1215 sqft
Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
701 S Clayton St
701 South Clayton Street, Bloomington, IL
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large 4bd/1.5bth Home near Downtwn BMI - Property Id: 288137 Large 4bd/1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Wildwood
1710 Wildwood Road, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House 1 Car attached Garage Large Yard Large Window In Livingroom Cute House! (RLNE5680648)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Glenbridge Road
1908 Glenbridge Road, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2250 sqft
1908 Glenbridge Road Available 07/01/20 Great 3-Bedroom Townhome - 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 Pamela Dr
3701 Pamela Drive, Bloomington, IL
3701 Pamela Dr Available 07/01/20 Updated Home in East Bloomington! - 5 Bedrooms 3.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1006 North Mclean Street
1006 North Mclean Street, Bloomington, IL
Large 2-story, 6 bedroom home off Franklin Park in central Bloomington! Formal and informal living spaces, including dining room and parlor for entertaining. New washer & dryer 2019.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
207 Magnolia
207 Magnolia Drive, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Large Back Yard! Detached Garage Cute Built in! Open Kitchen and Living Space! (RLNE5670587)
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Last updated August 20 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Keiser Ave
203 Keiser Avenue, Normal, IL
Spacious 4 Bedroom House!! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House Lots of Cabinets and Storage Spacious Formal Dining Area Large Upstairs Loft Area 2 Car Attached Garage (RLNE5788950)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 S. University
1010 South University Street, Normal, IL
4 Bedroom House near ISU - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house Located Near ISU and Uptown Normal Off Street Parking Spacious Bedrooms Corner Yard Lots of Shade in Yard (RLNE5757272)
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Belclare Rd
1614 Belclare Road, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1614 Belclare Rd Available 07/01/20 3 bed 3.5 bath - Stunning 3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in northern Normal. Close to Prairieland Elementary, quick access to I55, 10 Minute drive to campus. Open concept living room/kitchen. Upstairs laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Northbrook Drive Unit A5
1600 Northbrook Drive, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3-Bedroom Condo! - Watch FB LIVE video of the first floor here: https://www.facebook.