78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL
Bartlett: Home of the largest traditional mandir, a type of Hindu temple, in the United States.
The rural village of Bartlett is less than 35 miles west of Chicago, but it feels more like a million miles. One is a roaring professional town, while the other is a pleasant, slightly quirky little village with a mixture of agriculture and industry. Bartlett is a picture perfect example of an idyllic Midwestern town, with local business, ballfields and families with two kids and a dog. It is warm, welcoming and slightly old-fashioned -- a place where the entire community comes out to the Heritage Days Fair every year. It has one foot solidly in its past, but is always developing and looking to the future, which has made it a destination city for folks who want to work and play in Chicago, but also want a somewhat rural setting. See more
Finding an apartment in Bartlett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.