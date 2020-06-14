Apartment List
/
ID
/
star
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:04 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Star, ID with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Star renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Star

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:08pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.
Results within 10 miles of Star
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1024 S Eagle Rock Place
1024 South Eagle Rock Place, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1612 sqft
Immaculate and updated single level in Eagle! - Amazing home in the heart of Eagle. Immaculate and updated single level in private cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
616 E Freeport St
616 East Freeport Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
624 sqft
This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1017 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1017 East Iowa Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1025 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1025 E Iowa Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Star, ID

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Star renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Star 3 BedroomsStar Apartments with BalconyStar Apartments with Garage
Star Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStar Apartments with ParkingStar Apartments with Pool
Star Dog Friendly ApartmentsStar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University