PERFECT HOME FULL OF CHARACTER FOR RENT IN ST. ANTHONY - This home is in a great small town close to everything! You will find yourself walking down by the river every evening because this home sits only a block away from Henry's Fork! This home is close to all the local schools and church buildings! If you need to be close to Rexburg but don't want to deal with the craziness of Rexburg this is the perfect place for you! You will notice the home has been updated and modernized but was built in the 1900's, so you still get the cool character of an older home. Enjoy the large backyard this summer while gardening or simply enjoying the fully fenced yard! Just inside the the front room you will notice a nice sunroom with brand new windows! Inside you will enjoy the spacious kitchen and living room. There is plenty of room to entertain family and friends. The Bathroom has been updated with a new vanity and paint! This home has an unfinished basement with a storage room. This is one you will not want to miss out on. Apply Now before it's gone. @www.blueskypropertymanagement.com Security deposit will match the first months rent. No pets. Call 208-716-7573 to schedule a showing. This will go fast so apply today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827071)