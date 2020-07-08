217 Arden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Stonebrook home features a floor plan that is very traditional with formal dining room, formal living room, main floor family room, main floor laundry, gas fireplace, kitchen with island, pantry and fridge with in door water and ice. The upstairs includes 4 bedrooms, including a master suite which features a jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The downstairs completes the home with 2 more bedrooms, full bath, 2nd family room and storage space. Extras are the the water softener, extra fridge in garage and air conditioning. Plenty of room in the garage with the 3 car garage and openers. The backyard is fully fenced with gates on either side and full auto sprinklers. This home is a great place for a family living close to schools, shopping and parks. RENT is $1975/Mo with $1850 security deposit.