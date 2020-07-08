All apartments in Idaho Falls
217 Arden Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

217 Arden Drive

217 Arden Drive · (208) 520-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

217 Arden Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Stonebrook home features a floor plan that is very traditional with formal dining room, formal living room, main floor family room, main floor laundry, gas fireplace, kitchen with island, pantry and fridge with in door water and ice. The upstairs includes 4 bedrooms, including a master suite which features a jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The downstairs completes the home with 2 more bedrooms, full bath, 2nd family room and storage space. Extras are the the water softener, extra fridge in garage and air conditioning. Plenty of room in the garage with the 3 car garage and openers. The backyard is fully fenced with gates on either side and full auto sprinklers. This home is a great place for a family living close to schools, shopping and parks. RENT is $1975/Mo with $1850 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Arden Drive have any available units?
217 Arden Drive has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Arden Drive have?
Some of 217 Arden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Arden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Arden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Arden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 Arden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idaho Falls.
Does 217 Arden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Arden Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Arden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Arden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Arden Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Arden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Arden Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Arden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Arden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Arden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Arden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Arden Drive has units with air conditioning.
