255 Wooddale Ave

Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace. Fenced yard, sprinkler system. Two car garage with opener. Community pool. Great location - close to schools and shopping.

Tenant will pay $34 to RPM for sewer bill.



West on Ustick Rd, R on Eagle Rd L on State Street, North on Hwy 55 to Hill Street turn left , to Wooddale



