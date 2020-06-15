All apartments in Eagle
255 Wooddale Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

255 Wooddale Ave

255 South Wooddale Avenue · (208) 322-7979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Wooddale Ave · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace. Fenced yard, sprinkler system. Two car garage with opener. Community pool. Great location - close to schools and shopping.
Tenant will pay $34 to RPM for sewer bill.

West on Ustick Rd, R on Eagle Rd L on State Street, North on Hwy 55 to Hill Street turn left , to Wooddale

All properties are non-smoking. For full property details please visit our web site at www.rpmidaho.com.

Information contained in advertisements is neither confirmed nor warranted by Residential Property Management. Confirmation of information printed herein is the responsibility of the renting party.

(RLNE2420012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Wooddale Ave have any available units?
255 Wooddale Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 Wooddale Ave have?
Some of 255 Wooddale Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Wooddale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
255 Wooddale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Wooddale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 255 Wooddale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 255 Wooddale Ave does offer parking.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Wooddale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 255 Wooddale Ave has a pool.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave have accessible units?
No, 255 Wooddale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Wooddale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Wooddale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Wooddale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
