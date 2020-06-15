Amenities

17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality Nampa home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,325 sq. ft., and a two car garage! Kitchen boasts of plenty of cabinet and counter space, a corner pantry, breakfast bar, and window overlooking the backyard. Water filtration system included! Kitchen flows into the dining area that also allows patio access and into the living room. All three bedrooms are located upstairs and have sizable closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom and decorative window seat. Backyard has a patio area perfect for summer cook outs and there are no nearby rear-facing neighbors!



Any pets will need to be approved by the owner, be at least 12 months old, and accompanied by an additional pet deposit. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the security deposit is $1,500. Scheduled move in date is 07/17/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 06/30/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



