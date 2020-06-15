All apartments in Caldwell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

17938 Monarch Way

17938 Monarch Way · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17938 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID 83687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17938 Monarch Way · Avail. Jul 17

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality Nampa home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,325 sq. ft., and a two car garage! Kitchen boasts of plenty of cabinet and counter space, a corner pantry, breakfast bar, and window overlooking the backyard. Water filtration system included! Kitchen flows into the dining area that also allows patio access and into the living room. All three bedrooms are located upstairs and have sizable closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom and decorative window seat. Backyard has a patio area perfect for summer cook outs and there are no nearby rear-facing neighbors!

Any pets will need to be approved by the owner, be at least 12 months old, and accompanied by an additional pet deposit. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the security deposit is $1,500. Scheduled move in date is 07/17/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 06/30/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

(RLNE4274543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17938 Monarch Way have any available units?
17938 Monarch Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17938 Monarch Way currently offering any rent specials?
17938 Monarch Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17938 Monarch Way pet-friendly?
No, 17938 Monarch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 17938 Monarch Way offer parking?
Yes, 17938 Monarch Way does offer parking.
Does 17938 Monarch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17938 Monarch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17938 Monarch Way have a pool?
No, 17938 Monarch Way does not have a pool.
Does 17938 Monarch Way have accessible units?
No, 17938 Monarch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17938 Monarch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17938 Monarch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17938 Monarch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17938 Monarch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
