Ashton, ID
415 Idaho St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

415 Idaho St

415 Idaho St · (208) 874-4774
Location

415 Idaho St, Ashton, ID 83420

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 Idaho St · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 bed, 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom duplex in Ashton - This charming 1 bed, 1 bath duplex up in Ashton is a definite must-see! The upstairs features plenty of natural lighting, a large living room, a spacious bedroom, a storage room, an updated bathroom and kitchen, and the downstairs showcases a laundry room and two additional rooms. A 12-month lease is required, along with a $600 security deposit and proof of tenant liability insurance...don't worry, we can help you with this. Tenant(s) are responsible for electricity, propane, city bills, yard care, and snow removal. If you'd like to schedule a viewing, or if you have any questions, feel free to give us a call--208-874-4774. Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com or click on the link below. No Pets and No smoking!!
Follow us on Facebook at 4 Corners Property Management to receive notifications when we receive new listings.
**Pictures coming soon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Idaho St have any available units?
415 Idaho St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 415 Idaho St currently offering any rent specials?
415 Idaho St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Idaho St pet-friendly?
No, 415 Idaho St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashton.
Does 415 Idaho St offer parking?
No, 415 Idaho St does not offer parking.
Does 415 Idaho St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Idaho St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Idaho St have a pool?
No, 415 Idaho St does not have a pool.
Does 415 Idaho St have accessible units?
No, 415 Idaho St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Idaho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Idaho St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Idaho St have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Idaho St does not have units with air conditioning.
