415 Idaho St

1 bed, 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom duplex in Ashton - This charming 1 bed, 1 bath duplex up in Ashton is a definite must-see! The upstairs features plenty of natural lighting, a large living room, a spacious bedroom, a storage room, an updated bathroom and kitchen, and the downstairs showcases a laundry room and two additional rooms. A 12-month lease is required, along with a $600 security deposit and proof of tenant liability insurance...don't worry, we can help you with this. Tenant(s) are responsible for electricity, propane, city bills, yard care, and snow removal. If you'd like to schedule a viewing, or if you have any questions, feel free to give us a call--208-874-4774. Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com or click on the link below. No Pets and No smoking!!

No Pets Allowed



