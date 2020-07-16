1075 N Creekwater Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated ceilings and doors, expansive wood plank flooring, gleaming quartz countertops, custom accent lighting, professional grade appliances, solid porcelain backsplashes and decorative tile walls and flooring. The gourmet kitchen boasts a dual cooktop and ovens, a large center island with waterfall quartz counters, abundant custom cabinetry, large built in refrigerator and freezer, wine/beverage cooler, and a huge walk in pantry. A light and welcoming master retreat features a luxurious bath en suite with stunning dual vanity, tub, walk in shower, large closet with organizers and convenient private access to the laundry room. Two large guest bedrooms share a dual vanity guest bath and a spacious den and powder bath complete the home interior to perfection. Retreat outdoors to a large covered patio with easy care landscaping.



Enjoy energy efficient windows, high efficiency HVAC system and a 45 ft. RV bay garage for as many as 4 cars or lots of room for storage. A nearby pool, clubhouse and neighborhood pond are also welcome features of the Creekwater community. Looking for a conscientious tenant to love and live in this home like their own! Tenant pays for utilities and responsible for mowing and bed upkeep. Fencing, window coverings and washer/dryer set to be installed. Available for occupancy in late March or April.



DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,850/month rent price

- $2,850 security deposit

- Lease term: 12+ mo

- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, wine fridge and washer/dryer.

- High efficiency gas forced heat and air conditioning.

- Pets: No cats. Small mature dogs negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Community Amenities: Pool/pool house, neighborhood pond and common area.

- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.

- Sprinkler care and periodic lawn treatments included.

- Tenant responsible for mowing, bed care and leaf clean up.

- Smoking: Not allowed.



PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements



*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



No Cats Allowed



