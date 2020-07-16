All apartments in Ada County
Find more places like 1075 N Creekwater Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ada County, ID
/
1075 N Creekwater Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

1075 N Creekwater Way

1075 N Creekwater Way · (208) 995-2640 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1075 N Creekwater Way · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated ceilings and doors, expansive wood plank flooring, gleaming quartz countertops, custom accent lighting, professional grade appliances, solid porcelain backsplashes and decorative tile walls and flooring. The gourmet kitchen boasts a dual cooktop and ovens, a large center island with waterfall quartz counters, abundant custom cabinetry, large built in refrigerator and freezer, wine/beverage cooler, and a huge walk in pantry. A light and welcoming master retreat features a luxurious bath en suite with stunning dual vanity, tub, walk in shower, large closet with organizers and convenient private access to the laundry room. Two large guest bedrooms share a dual vanity guest bath and a spacious den and powder bath complete the home interior to perfection. Retreat outdoors to a large covered patio with easy care landscaping.

Enjoy energy efficient windows, high efficiency HVAC system and a 45 ft. RV bay garage for as many as 4 cars or lots of room for storage. A nearby pool, clubhouse and neighborhood pond are also welcome features of the Creekwater community. Looking for a conscientious tenant to love and live in this home like their own! Tenant pays for utilities and responsible for mowing and bed upkeep. Fencing, window coverings and washer/dryer set to be installed. Available for occupancy in late March or April.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,850/month rent price
- $2,850 security deposit
- Lease term: 12+ mo
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, wine fridge and washer/dryer.
- High efficiency gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- Pets: No cats. Small mature dogs negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Community Amenities: Pool/pool house, neighborhood pond and common area.
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.
- Sprinkler care and periodic lawn treatments included.
- Tenant responsible for mowing, bed care and leaf clean up.
- Smoking: Not allowed.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5649627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have any available units?
1075 N Creekwater Way has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1075 N Creekwater Way have?
Some of 1075 N Creekwater Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 N Creekwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
1075 N Creekwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 N Creekwater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way is pet friendly.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way offers parking.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have a pool?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way has a pool.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have accessible units?
No, 1075 N Creekwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 N Creekwater Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1075 N Creekwater Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1075 N Creekwater Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way
Meridian, ID 83642
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane
Meridian, ID 83646
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln
Meridian, ID 83642

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDCaldwell, ID
Eagle, IDGarden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity