3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windsor Heights, IA
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Heights
2243 Monterey Dr
2243 Monterey Drive, Windsor Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1423 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Windsor Heights - One of a kind home for rent in Windsor Heights. Address is 2243 Monterey Dr, Windsor Heights. Features hardwood floors, fenced in yard, attached garage, and full basement. Call it home today.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Heights
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1200 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Karen Acres
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - New Flooring and landscaping! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Heights
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
13 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$826
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
14 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
5 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
22 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
9 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
8 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4814 Meadow Valley Dr
4814 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
4814 Meadow Valley Dr Available 07/27/20 PENDING - PENDING (RLNE5920351)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Drake
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Beaver
3948 43rd Street
3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1661 sqft
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North District
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6814 Jack London Drive Available 09/07/20 $2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
3310 54th Street
3310 54th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1315 sqft
3310 54th Street Available 08/30/20 Beautiful Brick Home for Rent in Des Moines - This charming brick 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dry basement and lots of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waveland Park
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4616 Meadow Valley Drive
4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North District
6834 Jack London Drive
6834 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 7/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.
