Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry lobby

FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town. Right down the street from Irving Elementary as well.*PETS OK WITH APP and approval plus one time non refundable pet fee*You will need to fill out an application and be APPROVED prior to scheduling a viewing with our office- to fill out an application, go to www.RentWithMartin.com and click "Apply Now" on the property you are interested in, you will NOT be given access until this step is done and your application has been APPROVED** Apps may be moved to other units should you not like the one you picked in person or it gets rented by another party. Once the application is complete we will schedule a showing time as our lobby is currently CLOSED due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.



(RLNE2311968)