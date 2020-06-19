Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath

Single Stall Detached garage off alley

Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.

Stove and Refrigerator Furnished

Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups

Close to Allen Hospital, grocery, gas and Dollar Tree stores

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal

1 year lease

650.00 Rent and 650.00 Security Deposit

Schools: Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver, Waterloo East

No Section 8

Pets considered for additional charge

Showing set up with approved application.

No charge applications online at cedarvalley4rent.com

Call Deb with questions at 319-240-1313



(RLNE5744413)