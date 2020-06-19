All apartments in Waterloo
Find more places like 537 Reed.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterloo, IA
/
537 Reed
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

537 Reed

537 Reed Street · (319) 240-1313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waterloo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Common Grounds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 537 Reed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Single Stall Detached garage off alley
Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.
Stove and Refrigerator Furnished
Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups
Close to Allen Hospital, grocery, gas and Dollar Tree stores
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal
1 year lease
650.00 Rent and 650.00 Security Deposit
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver, Waterloo East
No Section 8
Pets considered for additional charge
Showing set up with approved application.
No charge applications online at cedarvalley4rent.com
Call Deb with questions at 319-240-1313

(RLNE5744413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Reed have any available units?
537 Reed has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 537 Reed have?
Some of 537 Reed's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Reed currently offering any rent specials?
537 Reed isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Reed pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Reed is pet friendly.
Does 537 Reed offer parking?
Yes, 537 Reed does offer parking.
Does 537 Reed have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Reed does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Reed have a pool?
No, 537 Reed does not have a pool.
Does 537 Reed have accessible units?
No, 537 Reed does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Reed have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Reed does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Reed have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Reed does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 537 Reed?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St
Waterloo, IA 50701

Similar Pages

Waterloo 2 BedroomsWaterloo 3 Bedrooms
Waterloo Apartments with BalconyWaterloo Apartments with Parking
Waterloo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Falls, IA
Marion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity