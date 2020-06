Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home

Large Dining/Living Room with Large Windows.

Stove and Refrigerator Furnished in kitchen with lots of storage cupboards

Washer Dryer Hookups in unfinished basement.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Rent 650.00

Security deposit 650.00

Showings scheduled with approved applicant.

No charge applications are available online at www.cedarvalley4rent.com

Call Deb at 319-240-1313 with questions.



