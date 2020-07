Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning elevator microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

Three story mixed use building. First floor is home to BankIowa and Charlie's Angels Photography. The upper two floors feature seven apartments all built in 2012 with modern kitchens, in unit washers and dryers, polished concrete floors and large windows.