Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3215 Hammond Ave

3215 Hammond Avenue · (319) 486-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3215 Hammond Ave · Avail. Jul 7

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3215 Hammond Ave Available 07/07/20 Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.
Located by Menards/Crossroads area, this duplex has many recent updates! Remodeled kitchen, newer flooring throughout, newer appliances, and windows! Features large bedrooms, living room, full unfinished basement, and garage with door opener. Appliance, washer/dryer, central air/heat included! Residents responsible for all utilities. NO PETS/SMOKING/SECTION 8.
Call/text 319-486-8223 for additional information or to set up a time to view! Won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Hammond Ave have any available units?
3215 Hammond Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3215 Hammond Ave have?
Some of 3215 Hammond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Hammond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Hammond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Hammond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Hammond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterloo.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Hammond Ave does offer parking.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Hammond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave have a pool?
No, 3215 Hammond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave have accessible units?
No, 3215 Hammond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Hammond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Hammond Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3215 Hammond Ave has units with air conditioning.
