Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3215 Hammond Ave Available 07/07/20 Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.

Located by Menards/Crossroads area, this duplex has many recent updates! Remodeled kitchen, newer flooring throughout, newer appliances, and windows! Features large bedrooms, living room, full unfinished basement, and garage with door opener. Appliance, washer/dryer, central air/heat included! Residents responsible for all utilities. NO PETS/SMOKING/SECTION 8.

Call/text 319-486-8223 for additional information or to set up a time to view! Won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834672)