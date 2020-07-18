All apartments in Waterloo
313 Ricker St
313 Ricker St

313 Ricker Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 Ricker Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Roosevelt

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
FOR RENT- 313 Ricker St *Small pets ok* - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has a master bedroom/bathroom combo and an open concept living space *small pets ok with additional pet application and approval plus one time non refundable pet fee* Recently completely remodeled inside, large yard! You will need to fill out an application and be APPROVED prior to scheduling a viewing with our office- to fill out an application, go to www.RentWithMartin.com and click "Apply Now" on the property you are interested in, you will NOT be given access until this step is done and your application has been APPROVED** Apps may be moved to other units should you not like the one you picked in person or it gets rented by another party. Once the application is complete we will schedule a showing time as our lobby is currently CLOSED due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Ricker St have any available units?
313 Ricker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 313 Ricker St have?
Some of 313 Ricker St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Ricker St currently offering any rent specials?
313 Ricker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Ricker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Ricker St is pet friendly.
Does 313 Ricker St offer parking?
No, 313 Ricker St does not offer parking.
Does 313 Ricker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Ricker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Ricker St have a pool?
No, 313 Ricker St does not have a pool.
Does 313 Ricker St have accessible units?
No, 313 Ricker St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Ricker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Ricker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Ricker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Ricker St does not have units with air conditioning.
