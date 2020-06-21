Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2747 E 4th St Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th in Waterloo. Located across from Gates Park! Detached double stall garage with private backyard. Stove and fridge included. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. 1 year lease and deposit required. Section 8 and pets considered with application.



Rent: $700

Deposit: $700

School District: Cunningham, Carver, East



Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit your application! Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for additional questions.



(RLNE5845294)