Home
/
Waterloo, IA
/
2747 E 4th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2747 E 4th St

2747 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2747 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Gates Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2747 E 4th St Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th in Waterloo. Located across from Gates Park! Detached double stall garage with private backyard. Stove and fridge included. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. 1 year lease and deposit required. Section 8 and pets considered with application.

Rent: $700
Deposit: $700
School District: Cunningham, Carver, East

Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit your application! Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for additional questions.

(RLNE5845294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 E 4th St have any available units?
2747 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 2747 E 4th St have?
Some of 2747 E 4th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
2747 E 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 E 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 E 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 2747 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 2747 E 4th St does offer parking.
Does 2747 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 2747 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 2747 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 2747 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 E 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 E 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
