2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball Available 08/01/20 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month - 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA - Side by Side Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month



Nice 2 BR 1 BA unit in a great neighborhood. Within close walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping and necessary services. Has an extra large living room, secluded back yard, and 1 garage stall in a shared garage with additional off street parking. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer, and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit equals one month's rent. Pets okay. One year lease. Will be available August 1st. Additional photos will be posted as soon as unit is ready.



Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com. If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com. Our applications are FREE for current residents of Iowa. If from out of state, there will be a $30.00 fee in order to obtain a detailed background check before lease signing.



Everyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states, “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved, we will contact you to schedule a showing.

Please be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. If this advertisement is still posted on our website, then the unit is still available. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.



We abide by all HUD and Equal Housing standards.



Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you. Please feel free to contact us at 888-508-6188 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Please be sure to leave a detailed message if we don’t answer and we will return your call at our earliest convenience.



