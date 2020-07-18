All apartments in Waterloo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2036 Kimball Ave

2036 Kimball Ave · (888) 508-6188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2036 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball · Avail. Aug 1

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball Available 08/01/20 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month - 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA - Side by Side Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month

Nice 2 BR 1 BA unit in a great neighborhood. Within close walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping and necessary services. Has an extra large living room, secluded back yard, and 1 garage stall in a shared garage with additional off street parking. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer, and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit equals one month's rent. Pets okay. One year lease. Will be available August 1st. Additional photos will be posted as soon as unit is ready.

Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com. If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com. Our applications are FREE for current residents of Iowa. If from out of state, there will be a $30.00 fee in order to obtain a detailed background check before lease signing.

Everyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states, “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved, we will contact you to schedule a showing.
Please be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. If this advertisement is still posted on our website, then the unit is still available. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.

We abide by all HUD and Equal Housing standards.

Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you. Please feel free to contact us at 888-508-6188 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Please be sure to leave a detailed message if we don’t answer and we will return your call at our earliest convenience.

Mark Pregler, Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Iowa
Pregler Properties LLC - Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

(RLNE3464772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Kimball Ave have any available units?
2036 Kimball Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2036 Kimball Ave have?
Some of 2036 Kimball Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Kimball Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Kimball Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Kimball Ave offers parking.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Kimball Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 2036 Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 2036 Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Kimball Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Kimball Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2036 Kimball Ave has units with air conditioning.
