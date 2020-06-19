1833 Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA

Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.

Ceiling fan in Living Room

One bedroom upstairs with 1/2 Bath

Dining Room and Galley Style Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator furnished.

Washer/Dryer hookups and bathroom in unfinished basement

Schools: Lowell, Bunger and Waterloo West

Off street parking

Close to shopping



No charge applications are online at

CedarValley4Rent.com

If approved we will schedule a showing.

Call Deb at 319-240-1313 with any questions.



(RLNE5779237)