Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1833 Forest

1833 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Forest Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA
Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.
Ceiling fan in Living Room
One bedroom upstairs with 1/2 Bath
Dining Room and Galley Style Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator furnished.
Washer/Dryer hookups and bathroom in unfinished basement
Schools: Lowell, Bunger and Waterloo West
Off street parking
Close to shopping

No charge applications are online at
CedarValley4Rent.com
If approved we will schedule a showing.
Call Deb at 319-240-1313 with any questions.

(RLNE5779237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Forest have any available units?
1833 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 1833 Forest have?
Some of 1833 Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Forest is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Forest offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Forest does offer parking.
Does 1833 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Forest have a pool?
No, 1833 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Forest have accessible units?
No, 1833 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
