Waterloo, IA
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:27 AM

1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue

1631 East Ridgeway Avenue · (319) 486-6864
Location

1631 East Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire upstairs are a bonus, especially for those with pets, small children, or allergies. Great for a family that wants/needs the space and a full basement for storage. The house is complete with central air.

300+ sf garage allows you to park off the street

One of the property's biggest draws are the schools; this house sits firmly in the heart of the Kittrell Elementary, Hoover Middle, and Waterloo West High school districts. Another of the property's valuable intangibles is the strong sense of community shared by the nearby residents.

A short drive gets you on the major roads in town - U.S. 218, Highway 20, and San Marnan are all less than a mile away.

Cats and small dogs are welcome with a $200 pet deposit and additional per month pet rent.

Call or text 319-486-6864 for more information.

APPLY NOW: www.hawthornerentals.com

(RLNE3790892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have?
Some of 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue has units with air conditioning.
