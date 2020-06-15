Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire upstairs are a bonus, especially for those with pets, small children, or allergies. Great for a family that wants/needs the space and a full basement for storage. The house is complete with central air.



300+ sf garage allows you to park off the street



One of the property's biggest draws are the schools; this house sits firmly in the heart of the Kittrell Elementary, Hoover Middle, and Waterloo West High school districts. Another of the property's valuable intangibles is the strong sense of community shared by the nearby residents.



A short drive gets you on the major roads in town - U.S. 218, Highway 20, and San Marnan are all less than a mile away.



Cats and small dogs are welcome with a $200 pet deposit and additional per month pet rent.



Call or text 319-486-6864 for more information.



APPLY NOW: www.hawthornerentals.com



