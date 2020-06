Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00

Deposit:$925.00



Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.

Comes with 2 lots and huge garage with 3 stalls plus additional storage shed.

2 bedroom with 3rd non conforming room in the basement.

Fridge and stove included.

Washer and dryer hookups.

Fenced in yard and central air!!



$900.00 rent special with signing of a 2 year lease.



We run criminal/eviction record. Tenants must make 3 times the monthly rent for income and have a prior and clean rental history to qualify.



Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE3442192)