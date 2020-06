Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom house in West Waterloo. Garage with HUGE back yard. Central air. 2 bedrooms and bathroom on main floor. Other bedrooms are in basement and loft upstairs. Has newer appliances and a DISHWASHER. Washer and dryer and fridge and stove provided. Great area. Kitrell School!



We accept section 8 on all of our units. We will consider pets on case by case basis.