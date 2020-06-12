/
2 bedroom apartments
41 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Polk City, IA
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street - 1
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
- Rent - $900/month - Deposit = 1 month rent - Pets? No - What's included in rent? Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal - Please contact (515) 520-2422 for additional information or to schedule a tour
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
Southwest
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
634 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$745
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Beaverdale
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.