19 S Federal

Lease Space Available in SouthBridge Mall. A variety of suites available, from 376 Square feet to 10,000 Square feet, and currently one premier unit available at 50,000 square feet (Former Younkers). Take advantage of the great opportunity here, as the Multipurpose Sports Arena is soon to be open. Openings for retail, food/beverage, craft brewery, even good locations for office/professional. Come join in, as the River City Renaissance is happening. With the new Ice Arena, the proposed Hotel/Convention Center, and the 134 unit Apartment complex, this is the place to be.