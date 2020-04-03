All apartments in Mason City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

19 S Federal

19 South Federal Avenue · (641) 420-5635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19 South Federal Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401

Price and availability

Amenities

Lease Space Available in SouthBridge Mall. A variety of suites available, from 376 Square feet to 10,000 Square feet, and currently one premier unit available at 50,000 square feet (Former Younkers). Take advantage of the great opportunity here, as the Multipurpose Sports Arena is soon to be open. Openings for retail, food/beverage, craft brewery, even good locations for office/professional. Come join in, as the River City Renaissance is happening. With the new Ice Arena, the proposed Hotel/Convention Center, and the 134 unit Apartment complex, this is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S Federal have any available units?
19 S Federal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mason City, IA.
Is 19 S Federal currently offering any rent specials?
19 S Federal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S Federal pet-friendly?
No, 19 S Federal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mason City.
Does 19 S Federal offer parking?
No, 19 S Federal does not offer parking.
Does 19 S Federal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 S Federal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S Federal have a pool?
No, 19 S Federal does not have a pool.
Does 19 S Federal have accessible units?
No, 19 S Federal does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S Federal have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 S Federal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 S Federal have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 S Federal does not have units with air conditioning.
