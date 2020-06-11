All apartments in Mason City
Find more places like 101 S Delaware Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mason City, IA
/
101 S Delaware Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

101 S Delaware Ave

101 South Delaware Avenue · (641) 420-5635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 South Delaware Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Building for Lease. Great location in the heart of the downtown, across from the Mall, and close to new Multipurpose Center,new hotel/convention center and all the new excitement coming downtown. This iconic hotspot has been the home to many favorites, "The Good Life Lounge, The Coffee Cat, and most recently Beenzies". With 1200 sq ft, this very well maintained building is perfectly positioned for many uses, including retail, food/beverage, office, more! Offering excellent lease terms, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. $800/month Base Lease, plus $250/month CAM, which includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S Delaware Ave have any available units?
101 S Delaware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mason City, IA.
Is 101 S Delaware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 S Delaware Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S Delaware Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S Delaware Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave offer parking?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave have a pool?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 S Delaware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 S Delaware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 S Delaware Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, MN
Albert Lea, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity