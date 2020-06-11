101 S Delaware Ave

Amenities

pet friendly clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Building for Lease. Great location in the heart of the downtown, across from the Mall, and close to new Multipurpose Center,new hotel/convention center and all the new excitement coming downtown. This iconic hotspot has been the home to many favorites, "The Good Life Lounge, The Coffee Cat, and most recently Beenzies". With 1200 sq ft, this very well maintained building is perfectly positioned for many uses, including retail, food/beverage, office, more! Offering excellent lease terms, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. $800/month Base Lease, plus $250/month CAM, which includes utilities.