/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:11 AM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marion, IA
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3452 Quail Trail Court
3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1925 sqft
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry,
Results within 1 mile of Marion
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Kenwood Park
1 Unit Available
123 Dawley
123 Dawley Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a central location in Cedar Rapids. Semi finished large basement as a second living space. Huge fenced in back yard and detached garage.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
617 Deer Run Drive Northeast
617 Deer Run Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2085 sqft
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Marion
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2927 Russell Drive Northeast
2927 Russell Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car at
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath RENT SPECIAL
2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!! SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 1st! ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$ Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1413 32nd Street Northeast
1413 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1413 32nd Street Northeast in Cedar Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Marion
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3626 King Dr SW
3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679 Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond Located in College Community/Prairie High School district.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1714 Woodside Court Northwest
1714 Woodside Court Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
More photos and details to come!!! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1725 Cedar Crest Drive
1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Lincolnway Village
1 Unit Available
100 66th Avenue Southwest - 3
100 66th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
Multiple units available for rent/roomshare right next to Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids! Mostly 4 beds/2baths available with more undergoing renovations right now! Under new ownership and management, you'll have access to our full online rent payment and