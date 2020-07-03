All apartments in Marion
1915 39th Street

1915 39th Street · (319) 440-7847
Location

1915 39th Street, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Over 3000 square feet. Includes lovely sun room, patio and fenced yard. Plenty of space here! LinnMar Schools. (Home also available for purchase, contact property manager for details.) Property Manager is licensed realtor, State of Iowa.
Because this property is occupied until the end of July, preference for showings will be provided to applicants who have completed and been approved through our application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 39th Street have any available units?
1915 39th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1915 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1915 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1915 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does 1915 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1915 39th Street offers parking.
Does 1915 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1915 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1915 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1915 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
