1000 W Marion Street

West Brook Apartments - Property Id: 235215
You have never lived in a brand new apartment you say? Well here is your chance! Nestled into the heart of Manchester and located close to shopping, downtown and Highway 13 & 20 - West Brook Apartments can be your next home!
Each unit has:
*2 bedroom / 2 bath units with Master en-suite & stand up shower
* Open concept kitchen and living room
*Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and microwave provided.
*Washer and dryer hook up's in the unit (Tenant provides washer and dryer)
We do have 2 different lay-out's available, with ground level units as well as 2nd story units.
Tenant would pay:
* Tenant pays electric (Alliant Energy) and water (City of Manchester - this does include your sewer and garbage)
* Landlord takes care of all lawn care, landscaping and snow removal
