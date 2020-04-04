1000 W Marion Street

Amenities

West Brook Apartments - Property Id: 235215



You have never lived in a brand new apartment you say? Well here is your chance! Nestled into the heart of Manchester and located close to shopping, downtown and Highway 13 & 20 - West Brook Apartments can be your next home!



Each unit has:

*2 bedroom / 2 bath units with Master en-suite & stand up shower

* Open concept kitchen and living room

*Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and microwave provided.

*Washer and dryer hook up's in the unit (Tenant provides washer and dryer)



We do have 2 different lay-out's available, with ground level units as well as 2nd story units.



Tenant would pay:

* Tenant pays electric (Alliant Energy) and water (City of Manchester - this does include your sewer and garbage)



* Landlord takes care of all lawn care, landscaping and snow removal

