Manchester, IA
1000 W Marion Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1000 W Marion Street

1000 W Marion St · (563) 927-9004
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 W Marion St, Manchester, IA 52057

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $925 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

West Brook Apartments - Property Id: 235215

You have never lived in a brand new apartment you say? Well here is your chance! Nestled into the heart of Manchester and located close to shopping, downtown and Highway 13 & 20 - West Brook Apartments can be your next home!

Each unit has:
*2 bedroom / 2 bath units with Master en-suite & stand up shower
* Open concept kitchen and living room
*Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and microwave provided.
*Washer and dryer hook up's in the unit (Tenant provides washer and dryer)

We do have 2 different lay-out's available, with ground level units as well as 2nd story units.

Tenant would pay:
* Tenant pays electric (Alliant Energy) and water (City of Manchester - this does include your sewer and garbage)

* Landlord takes care of all lawn care, landscaping and snow removal
Property Id 235215

(RLNE5610699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

