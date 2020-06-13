/
dubuque
18 Apartments for rent in Dubuque, IA📍
Historic Bluffs
1 Unit Available
673 Jefferson St
673 Jefferson Street, Dubuque, IA
3 Bedrooms
$900
673 Jefferson St - Dubuque IA - 52001 - 3 BR - 1 BA - $900/month All new paint and flooring. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. One year lease.
1 Unit Available
4840 Asbury Rd. - 107
4840 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$750
1406 sqft
4840 Asbury Rd. - 107 in Dubuque. Studio apartment, 1406 sqft.
Hilltop-Ivy League
1 Unit Available
695 Hill Street
695 Hill Street, Dubuque, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
695 Hill Street in Dubuque. 2 bedroom apartment, 1004 sqft.
1 Unit Available
2340 Rockdale
2340 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,750
Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock.
Downtown Dubuque
1 Unit Available
198 Main (Unit 5)
198 Main St, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$400
198 Main (Unit 5) in Dubuque. Studio apartment.
1 Unit Available
5030 Wolff
5030 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,200
Great opportunity! 2,200 sq. ft. retail/office space. High traffic and high visibility with lots of parking. Next to Free Flight on Radford Rd. Kitchenette and bathrooms. $2,200 per month. Tenant pays utilities.
1 Unit Available
4867 Asbury
4867 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Prime west end location commercial space in a high traffic area with great visibility!
1 Unit Available
1075 Cedar Cross
1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 SF commercial space for lease on Cedar Cross Rd. Great location, high visibility, and good parking. Nicely finished space currently features offices, conference area, reception, kitchenette, and some warehouse space.
Washington Street
1 Unit Available
1365 Jackson
1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,300
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main
Cathedral District
1 Unit Available
331 W 4th
331 West 4th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm.
1 Unit Available
765 Cedar Cross
765 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,250
Great Commercial Space on Cedar Cross Rd. 1,500 Sq. Ft of space with Bathroom. This is a great location considering the busy well traversed Street as well as all the business that are in the vicinity.
1 Unit Available
3223 Lake Ridge
3223 Lake Ridge Drive, Dubuque, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 bedroom, 2 bath including master, 2 car garage, Dining room, kitchen, eat in kitchen, Laundry room, cathedral ceiling, This beautiful Condo on upper level includes a chair lift and is furnished (to be discussed) . Great location and view.
Millwork District
1 Unit Available
333 E 10th
333 East 10th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities.
1 Unit Available
1685 JFK
1685 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
New building on the corner of JFK and Pennsylvania.
Washington Street
1 Unit Available
1735 Central
1735 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$700
Good storefront space with 1700 sq ft and full basement. Price is $700/month. On street parking. Heat is paid by landlord. Features tall ceilings, large windows, and nice open space.
Downtown Dubuque
1 Unit Available
900 Central
900 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Over 1200 sq. ft out door patio included with rent. Former bar only 2 blocks from the Millwork district.
1 Unit Available
5900 Saratoga Suite 11
5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, IA
Studio
$1,265
Very nice 1380 SF office space for lease in a newer building in Asbury! Includes a reception area, 4 offices, conference roof and 2 baths. Gross lease of $1265 a month, tenant pays all utilities. Signage above door and in the sign available.
1 Unit Available
21260 Country Squire
21260 Country Squire Lane, Dubuque County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
Stunning Estate overlooking the Mississippi. Nestled in 7.5 acre park setting. Perfect for an executive to rent if on contract here in Dubuque. Amazing view of the river through the soaring glass windows in the 2 story living room.
