955 3rd St Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Jesup - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 house available July 1st. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included, along with washer and dryer. Nice fenced in yard and oversized 4 stall garage add to the many amenities that this house has to offer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal. No pets or Section 8. $1200 deposit/$1200 rent. Please complete an application online to request a showing, or contact Chris at 319-830-5000 with questions.



