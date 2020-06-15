All apartments in Jesup
955 3rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

955 3rd St

955 3rd Street · (319) 830-5000
Location

955 3rd Street, Jesup, IA 50648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 955 3rd St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

955 3rd St Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Jesup - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 house available July 1st. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included, along with washer and dryer. Nice fenced in yard and oversized 4 stall garage add to the many amenities that this house has to offer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal. No pets or Section 8. $1200 deposit/$1200 rent. Please complete an application online to request a showing, or contact Chris at 319-830-5000 with questions.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

