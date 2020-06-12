/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Grimes
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grimes
820 SW Prescott Ln, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1402 sqft
Redwood Grimes is where you'll find the single-story rental apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
634 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Waukee
6 Units Available
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1001 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Similar Pages
Grimes 1 BedroomsGrimes 2 BedroomsGrimes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrimes 3 BedroomsGrimes Apartments with Balcony
Grimes Apartments with GarageGrimes Apartments with GymGrimes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrimes Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrimes Apartments with Parking