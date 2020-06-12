86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clive, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Clive
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1431 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1200 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9052 Burkwood Drive 105
9052 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1489 sqft
Unit 105 Available 08/15/20 3BR/3.5BA - tons of space - Greenway Square - Property Id: 102723 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 SE Cypress Ct
975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - 3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 NE Gracewood Dr
40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4308 153rd Place
4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
9066 Burkwood Drive 102
9066 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1514 sqft
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
715 Napoli Ave
715 Napoli Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Chateau 88 is a prime location within the city of West Des Moines. 1,612 Square Foot 4-Bedroom Two Story Home. Daylight rear basement wall. 9' tall foundation walls with 8x16 footings. 15 year rubber membrane waterproo?ng on foundation.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9035 Coneflower Dr
9035 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9035 Coneflower Dr in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Clive
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.

