on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home. Pets ok with additional monthly fee. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com.

$1250 per month. 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, laundry, double garage, recent remodel. Contact Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.