7917 University Lower

Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus!



The unit has large bedrooms with great closet space, a nice-sized kitchen and lots of storage space. The lower level of this unit can also be rented out to make a four-bedroom if interested. No need to worry about parking tickets, there's plenty of rear parking for all tenants! The unit has central air. Landlord pays for cable, tenant responsible for all other utilities, average utilities are $138 a month.



Please no smoking, pets or Section 8. We'd love to have you check it out! Call or text 319-486-8223 to schedule in a visit! for additional information! for additional information!



No Pets Allowed



