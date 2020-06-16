All apartments in Cedar Falls
Find more places like 7917 University Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Falls, IA
/
7917 University Lower
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7917 University Lower

7917 University Avenue · (319) 486-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7917 University Lower · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus!

The unit has large bedrooms with great closet space, a nice-sized kitchen and lots of storage space. The lower level of this unit can also be rented out to make a four-bedroom if interested. No need to worry about parking tickets, there's plenty of rear parking for all tenants! The unit has central air. Landlord pays for cable, tenant responsible for all other utilities, average utilities are $138 a month.

Please no smoking, pets or Section 8. We'd love to have you check it out! Call or text 319-486-8223 to schedule in a visit! for additional information! for additional information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 University Lower have any available units?
7917 University Lower has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7917 University Lower currently offering any rent specials?
7917 University Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 University Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 University Lower is pet friendly.
Does 7917 University Lower offer parking?
Yes, 7917 University Lower does offer parking.
Does 7917 University Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 University Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 University Lower have a pool?
No, 7917 University Lower does not have a pool.
Does 7917 University Lower have accessible units?
No, 7917 University Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 University Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 University Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 University Lower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7917 University Lower has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7917 University Lower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr
Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Similar Pages

Cedar Falls 2 BedroomsCedar Falls 3 Bedrooms
Cedar Falls Apartments with ParkingCedar Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity