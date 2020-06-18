All apartments in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls, IA
517 Spruce Hill Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

517 Spruce Hill Road

517 Spruce Hills Dr · (706) 347-6489
Location

517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524

Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road.
Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
Electric appliances including Whirlpool range, side by side refrigerator and washer/dryer. Microwave and dishwasher.
Energy efficient. Six inch walls. Furnace - forced air, gas.
Large living room area, cable wired in all rooms.
Tornado room built to FEMA safe room standards. Small pets subject to approval.
Schools - Peet Junior High and Cedar Falls High
Adjacent Pinnacle Prairie planned community that includes Fareway, Walmart, Target, Menards, IHOP, Scheels and many more. UnityPoint Health Urgent Care close by with a new 90,000 square foot preventive health campus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3524
Property Id 3524

(RLNE5664700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have any available units?
517 Spruce Hill Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Spruce Hill Road have?
Some of 517 Spruce Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Spruce Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
517 Spruce Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Spruce Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Spruce Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road offer parking?
No, 517 Spruce Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Spruce Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 517 Spruce Hill Road has a pool.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 517 Spruce Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Spruce Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Spruce Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Spruce Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
