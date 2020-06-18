517 Spruce Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie



Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road.

Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.

Electric appliances including Whirlpool range, side by side refrigerator and washer/dryer. Microwave and dishwasher.

Energy efficient. Six inch walls. Furnace - forced air, gas.

Large living room area, cable wired in all rooms.

Tornado room built to FEMA safe room standards. Small pets subject to approval.

Schools - Peet Junior High and Cedar Falls High

Adjacent Pinnacle Prairie planned community that includes Fareway, Walmart, Target, Menards, IHOP, Scheels and many more. UnityPoint Health Urgent Care close by with a new 90,000 square foot preventive health campus.

