1802 Franklin Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house. Stove, Fridge, Washer and Dryer included. Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Animals considered with application.



Submit an application at www.cedarvalley4rent.com. Call Deb at 319-240-1313 for additional details.



