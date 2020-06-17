All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1802 Franklin Street

1802 Franklin Street · (319) 240-1313
Location

1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1802 Franklin Street · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house. Stove, Fridge, Washer and Dryer included. Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Animals considered with application.

Submit an application at www.cedarvalley4rent.com. Call Deb at 319-240-1313 for additional details.

(RLNE5183467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Franklin Street have any available units?
1802 Franklin Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1802 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1802 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 1802 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1802 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
