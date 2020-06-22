All apartments in Cedar Falls
Find more places like 100 East Second Street, Unit 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Falls, IA
/
100 East Second Street, Unit 309
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 PM

100 East Second Street, Unit 309

100 E 2nd St · (319) 277-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 E 2nd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Your tiny house dream. These two-story micro lofts maximize every inch so you maintain full function without the fuss. The units are designed primarily with a white and hickory wood palette, and a bold block of color on the staircase in navy. 18-foot ceilings and large windows also keep the units feeling bright and airy. Plus, utilize the hidden storage under the stairs.

To view a lofted studio unit with a similar floor plan*, follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xLtCdgM3WzG&brand=0

*Please note this is not the exact unit and the colors, view, and floor plan may vary slightly than the virtual tour link
100 East Second is the fourth and final building in the River Place neighborhood. This fun and funky building features a party room with adjoining rooftop patio for all in the neighborhood to enjoy. With great views of Downtown Cedar Falls, the Cedar River, and the Plaza (coming 2020) this building is one-of-a-kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have any available units?
100 East Second Street, Unit 309 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
100 East Second Street, Unit 309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 pet-friendly?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 offer parking?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not offer parking.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 East Second Street, Unit 309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 East Second Street, Unit 309?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr
Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Similar Pages

Cedar Falls 2 BedroomsCedar Falls 3 Bedrooms
Cedar Falls Apartments with ParkingCedar Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity