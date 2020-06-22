100 East Second Street, Unit 309

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Your tiny house dream. These two-story micro lofts maximize every inch so you maintain full function without the fuss. The units are designed primarily with a white and hickory wood palette, and a bold block of color on the staircase in navy. 18-foot ceilings and large windows also keep the units feeling bright and airy. Plus, utilize the hidden storage under the stairs.



To view a lofted studio unit with a similar floor plan*, follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xLtCdgM3WzG&brand=0



*Please note this is not the exact unit and the colors, view, and floor plan may vary slightly than the virtual tour link

100 East Second is the fourth and final building in the River Place neighborhood. This fun and funky building features a party room with adjoining rooftop patio for all in the neighborhood to enjoy. With great views of Downtown Cedar Falls, the Cedar River, and the Plaza (coming 2020) this building is one-of-a-kind!