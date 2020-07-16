Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Waikele, HI with gyms

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1602 sqft
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Waikele
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Results within 5 miles of Waikele
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
164 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 Hookowa Street
95-1047 Hookowa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2001 sqft
Come see this RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS, 2-STORY 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOUSE WITH 2-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE IN MILILANI MAUKA!!! This home includes SPLIT A/C THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, microwave range/hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans,

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
Results within 10 miles of Waikele
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - All Utils Incl.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street
91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Waikele, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waikele renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

