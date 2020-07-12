Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

139 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Rarely Available Heights at Wailuna! This 3 bed/2 bath single family home sits at the edge of the complex with no neighbors behind, only the forest & trees.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-588 Kilinoe St #101
98-588 Kilinoe Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1248 sqft
PEACEFUL SERENITY IN KE KUMULANI (NEWTOWN) 3BR/2BA NEW RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1278 sqft
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130 Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Parking Waiau Gardens - Now available is this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 2 assigned parking stalls located at Waiau Garden Villa in Pearl City.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
861 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 08/07/20 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 Hale Momi Place
98-288 Hale Momi Place, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1562 sqft
Very Spacious, Well Maintained, Hidden Gem on Quiet Street - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1562 sq. ft, single story home is conveniently located on a quiet street within blocks of Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-487 KOAUKA LP #B908
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Park at Pearlridge - Highly desired, spacious! Two reserved parking stalls (one covered, one open) are included with this unit.
City Guide for Pearl City, HI

"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)

A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?

Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pearl City, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

