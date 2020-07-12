183 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI with parking
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 19
"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")
While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mililani Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.