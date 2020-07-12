Apartment List
/
HI
/
mililani town
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mililani Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-725 Meheula Parkway
94-725 Meheula Parkway, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
762 sqft
Mililani Parkway. This lovely, ground-floor unit has two-bedroom, one-bath, two parking stall townhome in the Mililani Parkway development has all the comforts you are looking for in a home. Full kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-229 Kaloapau Street
95-229 Kaloapau Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1639 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Mililani! Huge open concept area for entertaining with big kitchen! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice big yard with covered lanai. Please schedule with Courtney 808-343-5325 stshmanagement@gmail.com for showings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-255 Kuanalio Loop
94-255 Kuanalio Loop, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA/2CarGarage Single Family in Central Mililani - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1032 Ahahui Place
94-1032 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2002 sqft
Live in Beautiful Mililani in our 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage single-family home! - Rental Address: 94-1032 Ahahui Place Mililani, HI 96789 Rent Amount: $3,250.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,250.
Results within 1 mile of Mililani Town

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai St #16
95-1140 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
95-1140 Makaikai St #16 Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Mililani Home - Crescent Lane 16 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1048 Puneki St.
95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
786 sqft
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai Street
95-1140 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
Cresent Lane 1. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking top-floor unit is now available in Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Featuring AC window units to keep you cool.
City Guide for Mililani Town, HI

"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")

While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mililani Town, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mililani Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mililani Town 1 BedroomsMililani Town 2 BedroomsMililani Town 3 BedroomsMililani Town Apartments with BalconyMililani Town Apartments with Garage
Mililani Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMililani Town Apartments with ParkingMililani Town Apartments with PoolMililani Town Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mililani Town Dog Friendly ApartmentsMililani Town Furnished ApartmentsMililani Town Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HI
Pearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College