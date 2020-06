Amenities

Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning. Hale Kanani features a community pool and grilling area overlooking the ocean. The complex is located right across the street from Cove Park in S Kihei and just a short distance from Charlie Young Beach and Kalama Park. Tenants required to carry renters insurance. Rent is $3000 + 4.166% tax.for a total of $3124.98/month. Minimum 6 month lease term.



$30 application fee per financially responsible applicant. No smoking or pets



Follow link for a walk thru video: https://vimeo.com/402049982



No Pets Allowed



