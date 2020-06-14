Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kaneohe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A
4340 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1606 sqft
Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahalas premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
500 Lunalilo Home Rd
500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Esplanade - 1/1/1 $2300 - Beautifully updated with new carpet, paint, laminate flooring, ceiling fan, AC and window coverings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5653321)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kaneohe, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kaneohe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

