65 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with gym
“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)
Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kaneohe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.