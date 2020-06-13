/
47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kalaoa, HI
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1109 Nuuanu Place
73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1451 Kukuna Street
73-1451 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2740 sqft
New Property Rates 25% OFF! Piko Nani. Custom 3bd/3ba with Pool, spectacular Ocean & Sunset Views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1425 Kukuna Street
73-1425 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puu Kala Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
72-1023 puukala rd
72-1023 Puukala Place, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet, views and great design, partially furnished - Property Id: 292272 Beautiful 20ft ceilings, amazing views, quiet! Great location. Partially furnished. Baby grand piano. 3 Bedrooms. Larger living space.
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73 Oluolu Street
73 Oluolu Street, Kalaoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
One bedroom to rent in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra No alcohol or drugs permitted on the property. If interested, please email me at james@healthandwellnessessentialsofhawaii.
Results within 1 mile of Kalaoa
1 Unit Available
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Kalaoa
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1082 sqft
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5805 Alii Dr
75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests.
1 Unit Available
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-652 Hualalai Rd
75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5873 Walua Road
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
571 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.